Sunshine through Saturday; some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have a nice and sunny day ahead of us! Not much is expected to happen in any impactful way with highs in the low-60s looking likely through the afternoon. We are starting with some cloudy skies across the ArkLaTex but we’ll see nothing but sunshine by the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-30s and low-40s.

Tomorrow is another day starting with a little cloud cover but that’s the most impactful the weather will be for Saturday. Highs in the low to mid-60s are expected across the region by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Not much else to discuss with Saturday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-40s with the chance of rain increasing along with cloud cover.

Sunday is the day we are targeting for our next weather maker with rain looking likely but only during the early morning hours. Some showers are expected in the southern ArkLaTex during the overnight hours with most of the rain looking to end just after the daybreak hours. Some showers may linger into midday but that is unlikely to be widespread. The rainfall is likely to impact the areas that need it the most. Sunday is the only day we are tracking for rainfall over the next five days with our next chance for rain not arriving until next weekend.

