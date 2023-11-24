Randy Sams’ Outreach holds annual Thanksgiving meal with Texarkana community’s help

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana outreach homeless shelter pleaded for help and a community answered the call.

On Nov. 23, on Thanksgiving day, the Texarkana community came out to help Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter during their annual Thanksgiving meal served to those in need.

“I tell you what it has been well prepared it’s very good everybody is very friendly and it’s going to be a good day,” says Mike Digg.

The annual Thanksgiving meal at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter took place as scheduled today serving hundreds of people in the Texarkana area. Last week shelter leaders sent the plea out for more volunteers and food but today they say the community answered the call.

“We have enough food enough drinks enough volunteers to meet the need and we are also giving out cold-weather clothing items so we are very happy to have a good turnout today to meet the needs of Thanksgiving,” says Jennifer Lacefield, Randy Sams’ Outreach Center.

Jennifer Lacefield is the executive director of this homeless shelter. Jennifer told us with the increase in the homeless population the need was greater this year than in past years. This meal was prepared not only for

the homeless but anyone in the community wanting a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a blessing in having a meal like this on Thanksgiving for people in the community who can’t afford it,” says Nicholis Gray.

With the Thanksgiving meal over for this year, shelter leaders say they are still in need of other items.

“As we have new homeless clients coming in over the next few months we still are going to need more clothes weather items,” says Lacefield.

