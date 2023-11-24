Man from Atlanta, Texas competing in Netflix’s Squid Games: The Challenge

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - This is an ArkLaTex man’s chance to win millions and empower others.

ArkLaTex man, Charles “Chaz” Roquemore, from Atlanta, Texas, takes on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge for $4.56 million. Roquemore is number 221 in the game.

He went to Atlanta High School, Class of 2009, earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a master’s in business administration concentrating in project management.

In his teen years, he was always inflatuated with reality TV and game shows such as Real World, Road Rules, and his favorite, Big Brother.

I manifested this. I can remember having Mr. Famous monogrammed on the back of my high-school letterman jacket. I never knew what path that would be, but I knew I was destined to be in front of the world

He is a man of many talents. He has worked as a deputy manager of a governmental service call center, a Houston realtor, and as a cheer and tumbling instructor.

“It definitely gets wild; my strategy is to watch everything, keep my ears to the streets, and be prepared to pivot at any given moment. You’ll have to stay tuned in to see what happens next,” he says about his experience in the game.

” Growing up in a small town and being “different”, I never could really relate to anyone nor see people on TV that I could truly see my real self in. Even if I didn’t win, I went in with three grounding rules. 1. Keep Jesus in the center of all I do 2. I will not compromise my integrity. 3. I want to inspire queer people of color to know that we can do anything we set our minds to, no matter who counts us out,” Rouquemore explains how it’s important for at least one person to see his story and be empowered.

We will see if Roquemore will press on Netflix, Nov. 29th, when the next episode comes out.

