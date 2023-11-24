A little rain comes through over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weekend won’t be a washout, but our next weather maker will spread some rain across the area for part of it. After a brief warm up into the 60s ahead of the wet weather, cooler 50s will return again for the start of next week.

The light rain and shower activity that has been moving through this evening will move out overnight. Skies will stay cloudy with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s to low 40s in most areas.

Friday will start off with clouds, but if you’re heading out early for Black Friday sales expect it to be dry. We’ll see skies clear pretty quickly through the morning with a mostly sunny afternoon expected. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s later in the day.

The weekend starts off pleasant with mostly sunny and mild conditions Saturday. Temperatures will hit the mid 60s for highs. Our next weather maker will begin to spread clouds in by late afternoon with some showers quickly following during the evening hours. Rain will become more widespread Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning. We will quickly dry out heading into Sunday afternoon with a decrease in the clouds expected. Temperatures will start to turn cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week starts off cool and quiet. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s and the afternoons won’t see much of a warm up with highs mostly in the mid 50s early in the week. Some milder 60s will be back later in the week, but the warmer weather will also come with some rain chances.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.