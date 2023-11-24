Limited rain expected over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain chances are decreasing ahead of our next weather maker, but some showers are still expected over the weekend. After that, we won’t see wet weather return until later next week. Another shot of cool air will also be coming in on Sunday continuing our trend of lower than average temperatures for this time of year.

For tonight we’ll see clear skies early with a few thin clouds arriving overnight. Temperatures will cool into the 40s this evening and eventually find their way into the 30s to around 40 later tonight. Some patchy light frost is possible.

Saturday looks pretty pleasant. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 60s for highs. By evening expect an increase in the clouds with some showers developing overnight.

We’ll wake up to some showers or spots of light rain Sunday, but the wet weather will not last long into the day. Expect to see a dry, but cooler afternoon with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Total rain amounts will likely average a quarter of an inch or less in most spots.

The work week starts off cool, but otherwise quiet with partly cloudy conditions expected. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will see the mid 50s for highs. Mornings will be frosty with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start to warm up again by midweek with highs getting back into the 60s for the second half of the week. Overnight lows will climb back into the 40s and even some 50s by Friday. The milder weather will come with rain chances as showers and a few storms set back in on Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

