Clothing giveaway for families being held at Bright Star Baptist Church

On Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., the Women of Purpose organization will be holding a clothing giveaway for families in need this holiday season.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ministry of the Women of Purpose is reaching out to those in need.

On Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., the Women of Purpose organization will be holding a clothing giveaway for families in need this holiday season at the Bright Star Baptist Church, 3330 Meriweather Road, in the church’s Destiny Center.

Bright Star Baptist Church was founded and started serving the community over 100 years ago in 1922.

