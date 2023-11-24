Clothing giveaway for families being held at Bright Star Baptist Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ministry of the Women of Purpose is reaching out to those in need.

On Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., the Women of Purpose organization will be holding a clothing giveaway for families in need this holiday season at the Bright Star Baptist Church, 3330 Meriweather Road, in the church’s Destiny Center.

Bright Star Baptist Church was founded and started serving the community over 100 years ago in 1922.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.