Bossier City man fatally shot on Thanksgiving at Super 1

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A fight turned into a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Super 1 on Airline Drive.

On Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m., the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) responded to a shooting at the Super 1 parking lot on the 1800 block of Airline Drive. Upon arrival, BCPD officers found Keambiroiro Edwards, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Edwards was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

SPD says during the investigation, it was determined that a fight had broken out between Edwards and another man. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot Edwards.

The suspect was apprehended and interviewed but has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

