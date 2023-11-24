Bossier City Farmers Market to hold its Small Business Saturday event Nov. 25

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Black Friday is followed by Small Business Saturday to encourage people to shop locally.

Bossier City Farmers Market will hold its Shop Small Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 25) in the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

It will feature more than 75 local businesses, vendors, boutiques, food trucks, crafters and artists with handmade goods and more.

There will be live music and fun activities for the whole family, including face painting and balloons.

Admission and parking are free.

THIS SATURDAY is the 2023 Bossier Small Business Saturday market! 😍75+ Vendors & Food Trucks! 🎁Boutiques, Handmade... Posted by Bossier City Farmers Market on Friday, November 24, 2023

