Bossier City Farmers Market to hold its Small Business Saturday event Nov. 25
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Black Friday is followed by Small Business Saturday to encourage people to shop locally.
Bossier City Farmers Market will hold its Shop Small Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 25) in the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.
It will feature more than 75 local businesses, vendors, boutiques, food trucks, crafters and artists with handmade goods and more.
There will be live music and fun activities for the whole family, including face painting and balloons.
Admission and parking are free.
QUICK FACTS ABOUT THE SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY METRO AREA
The U.S. Census Bureau defines the Shreveport/Bossier City Metro Area as Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes.
- Population: 395,086
- 88% have at least a high school diploma
- 62% own their homes
- Median income: $48,000/year
Estimated number of employers (have at least one paid employee): 9,807
Establishments with:
- Less than 5 employees 4,867
- 5- 9 employees 2,036
- 10-19 employees 1,393
- 20-49 employees 988
- 50-99 employees 326
- 100-249 employees 156
- 250-499 employees 27
- 500-999 employees 8
- 1,000 or more employees 6
Average employment per employer: 14
Average payroll per employee: $47,298
Total employment of employers: 140,046
Total annual payroll of employers ($1,000): $6,623,919
Estimated number of independent contractors and sole proprietors (no employees): 34,849
Total number of employers and nonemployers: 44,631
Revenue of nonemployer firms ($1,000): $1,534,985
Revenue per nonemployer firm ($1,000): $44
