In a year filled with tragedy, Homer’s Zyan Warren is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - “Last week, I just had something to prove to my coaches, " says Homer High School quarterback Zyan Warren.

Warren did prove the doubters wrong. Aside from finishing a thrilling bi-district round playoff game with 220 yards and three touchdowns, he delivered the night’s most dramatic moment.

With 1:27 remaining, and his team down, Warren scored to give the Pelicans a close 34-32 win over Oakdale.

“I was going through something, and I didn’t let anybody know, " says Warren. “My great grandmother just passed out before the game and I had a lot on my mind during the game. So, I couldn’t just focus all the way. The following week against Oakdale, went out with a clear mind. I played to the best of my ability and came out with the win.”

It’s already been a season full of adversity, with the tragic passing of Ja’Kerion Calome, during the Summer and the season-ending injury to Ja’Marquese Hampton.

“We preach it all of the time, you never know when your time is going to come, " says Homer head football coach, Richard Casey. “You just got to be prepared. It just shows you the great coaches that we have here, the people that we have around the place, always having the kids prepared to go. What we try to do is give these kids confidence. You’re out here, playing for a reason. We put you out there for a reason, you can do it.”

“Now, I feel like we got to win, " says Warren. “[We’ve] got too many things to play for, Ja’Kerion, Ja’Marquse Hampton.”

As Kentwood awaits, the Homer Pelicans look to fly over the rest of Division IV Non-Select.

“We know that we’re leaving with a big legacy, " says Warren. “Our senior class, I think we came up our freshman year. Our freshman year, we should’ve won. But, we came up short. Then, the next year we won. The next year we got state runner-up. This year, we’re looking forward to winning again.”

“You’ve got to be mentally ready to go, " says Casey. “Mentally prepared. You can’t let the outside noise, or anything, get to you.”

