Traffic through Arkansas picks up ahead of Thanksgiving

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Traffic on Interstate 30 is picking up as people travel home for Thanksgiving.

Traffic leaders say there is an increase of people stopping for a break at the Arkansas Tourist Center. Matthew Gammon and his family were among the many motorists who pulled in from their eight-hour road trip to stretch their legs.

“So far it has been pretty good, not too bad. The roads are pretty clear so it’s been good, kids slept most of the way,” he said.

According to AAA, an estimated 55.4 million people will be on the roads and in the skies this year for Thanksgiving. Police say speed is a big contributor to traffic problems, and some motorists agree.

“I’m traveling with some small ones so we got to take our time and not be in a rush,” said Derrick.

Area law enforcement agencies say they will be out in full force monitoring traffic to help drivers have a safe trip through the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.