A quiet Thanksgiving afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy Thanksgiving! Not much happening today with the weather, some nice sunshine to start your Turkey Day with some pretty chilly temperatures that will warm up with the sunshine. Highs this afternoon are likely to rise to the low-60s. Cloud cover is likely to increase during the afternoon. Tonight will be pretty cloudy and we’ll see lows drop to the upper-30s and low-40s.

Any chance for rain should be gone by daybreak on Friday. If you’re hitting any early-day Black Friday sales, prepare for a chilly start to the day in the 40s. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 60s for highs.

The weekend starts off with dry weather and partly cloudy skies Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s again. A stronger storm system will once again develop near the coast spreading clouds and some rain into the ArkLaTex Saturday night up to around the I-20 corridor. Some rain will linger into Sunday morning, but we’ll begin clearing and drying out by afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be a little cooler in the mid-50s. Next week starts off cool and dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows expected in the 30s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

