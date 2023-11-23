Getting Answers
Owner of Enchanted Garden encourages community to come out and support her small business

By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many of you have made lists and checked out the deals for Black Friday, but will you be shopping at small businesses?

Small Business Saturday is what brings a boost to the area’s economy. KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes paid a visit to a small business that will benefit from your bucks.

Deb Cockrell says years of building relationships is one of the many values of owning a small business. She has been a business owner in Shreveport for the past 43 years.

“We had five generation of families that had shopped here,” Cockrell said.

She owns Enchanted Garden, a local store filled with magical merchandise. The items are mostly arts and crafts.

“We have beautiful beads and purses from India. The workmanship is amazing for $32.99,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell says she takes pride in using her resources to support foreign small businesses.

“There’s a lot of other countries and little villages that because of support of shops like mine, they can create things and sell them and survive,” she said.

Supporting local businesses has a direct impact on your local economy and helps everybody survive. Reports say 60% of consumers shop at small businesses more during the holidays. For Small Business Saturday, Cockrell invites you to come in for a fun shopping experience.

