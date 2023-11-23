Getting Answers
Marshall residents gather for annual Wonderland of Lights

2023 Wonderland of Lights kicks off
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Another holiday season of Hallmark movie-like magic has spread through Marshall, Texas during its Wonderland of Lights.

The annual event, which has been going over for over 30 years, kicked off the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Historic Courthouse in the downtown square with a display of lights that illuminated the night sky.

Throughout December, major events like their annual Christmas parade and their outdoor Christmas market will take place in the Wonderland. The festival includes an outdoor ice-skating rink, vintage carousel, train and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village.

2023 Wonderland of Lights Calendar

Scheduled events:

  • Saturday, November 25 (1:00-5:00 p.m.): Wassail Walk on Main Street
  • Saturday, December 2 (6:00 p.m.): Christmas Parade
  • Saturday, December 9 (5:00 p.m.): Christmas Car Show
  • Saturday, December 16 (10:00 p.m.): Outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street

Go here to purchase your tickets.

