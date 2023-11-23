Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Louisiana Smoke House, Salvation Army of NWLA serve free meals on Thanksgiving

(KSLA)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple groups across Shreveport hosted events to serve people free Thanksgiving meals today.

Marcus Williams, the owner of Louisiana Smoke House, continued their tradition of giving away free Thanksgiving meals. He gives out these meals every year to honor his late grandmother’s legacy.

Happy Thanksgiving don't forget to come grab a free plate today from 10am til 12pm plates will be loaded with the best of the best!

Posted by Louisiana Smoke House on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

“When she was alive, that’s all I remember my grandmother for, is feeding people. So in her memory, every Thanksgiving we do a Thanksgiving feeding right here at Louisiana Smoke House,” Williams said.

The business served about 430 meals today.

“My first year, I think we gave out like 150 plates, so every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” Williams said.

Another group that handed out free meals to the community is the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

“The Salvation Army does [this] every year. We open it up to anyone who needs a meal. The seniors that are shut in, anyone who needs to drive through and pick up meals or walk up. We probably have served 1,200 meals today, about 343 of those were delivered to shut-ins,” volunteer coordinator Scott McLoud said.

A pair of cousins even volunteered to help.

“It was very fun doing it, the smiles, the happy faces of people getting their food was really nice,” Landon Beck said.

“My favorite part was seeing the people happy. And it makes me happy seeing that other people are happy,” Christopher Rockwell said.

It’s called the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of people and organizations offering a helping hand to others in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute on Thanksgiving ends with man shot
Sources confirm 2 residents voted more than once in Caddo Parish election
Dispute turns into shooting in Texarkana; 2 victims injured
SPD looking for runaway teen Trinity Howard
SPD searching for runaway teen
Man injured during late-night shooting
Man shot in back on DeSoto Street

Latest News

Show your support for the community during Small Business Saturday
Owner of Enchanted Garden encourages community to come out and support her small business
Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch hosts Fire and Freedom exhibit
Citizens invited to view historical exhibit at Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch
Two exhibitions holding opening reception at Bossier Arts Council.
2 vivid art exhibitions open at BAC; artists James Nelson, Yolanda Barnes
Salvation Army looking for donations during the holiday season
Salvation Army seeking assistance during holiday season