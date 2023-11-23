Louisiana Smoke House, Salvation Army of NWLA serve free meals on Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple groups across Shreveport hosted events to serve people free Thanksgiving meals today.

Marcus Williams, the owner of Louisiana Smoke House, continued their tradition of giving away free Thanksgiving meals. He gives out these meals every year to honor his late grandmother’s legacy.

Happy Thanksgiving don't forget to come grab a free plate today from 10am til 12pm plates will be loaded with the best of the best! Posted by Louisiana Smoke House on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

“When she was alive, that’s all I remember my grandmother for, is feeding people. So in her memory, every Thanksgiving we do a Thanksgiving feeding right here at Louisiana Smoke House,” Williams said.

The business served about 430 meals today.

“My first year, I think we gave out like 150 plates, so every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” Williams said.

Another group that handed out free meals to the community is the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

“The Salvation Army does [this] every year. We open it up to anyone who needs a meal. The seniors that are shut in, anyone who needs to drive through and pick up meals or walk up. We probably have served 1,200 meals today, about 343 of those were delivered to shut-ins,” volunteer coordinator Scott McLoud said.

A pair of cousins even volunteered to help.

“It was very fun doing it, the smiles, the happy faces of people getting their food was really nice,” Landon Beck said.

“My favorite part was seeing the people happy. And it makes me happy seeing that other people are happy,” Christopher Rockwell said.

It’s called the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of people and organizations offering a helping hand to others in need this holiday season.

