Louisiana Lt. Governor discusses ‘Celebration Gator’ float’s exposure for state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana’s Celebration Gator will roll through the streets of New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade once again, giving exposure to the state’s culture.

Louisiana’s Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser speaks to KSLA on how he believes the float is huge exposure for the state, and how it translates into millions of dollars in tourism.

“Coming out of COVID we thought about what do we do better than anyone and we thought about Mardi Gras. Coming out of COVID we were competing against every state and the tourism dollar and certainly, this celebration gators has stole the show two years in a row,” says Nungesser about the float’s popularity. “This year Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, a performer from Alexandria will be performing Boot Shake a song he wrote. There will be professional dancers dancing as he and Amanda Shaw are performing. that’s one thing in the contract we want to promote our local people. We are blessed to have so many great entertainers and it gives them a chance to get on a national stage”

Over the past two years, tourism officials say that there has been a 60 million dollar return on the investment on the float.

