Domestic dispute on Thanksgiving ends with man shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A violent end to a domestic dispute in the Hollywood neighborhood has a victim fighting for his life.

On Nov. 23, around 3:32 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a report from a local hospital regarding a gunshot victim who arrived by private auto. When officers arrived, they discovered a man and his girlfriend had become involved in a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of West 70th when the incident occurred.

The dispute ended with the man shot twice, one time in the left thigh and the second time in the rear.

SPD says the victim’s wounds may be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.