Cool and generally quiet for this Turkey Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Overall the long four day weekend isn’t too active weather-wise, but there will be a couple of opportunities for some rain through the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool with slightly below average temperatures for this time of year.

Expect some early day sunshine on this Thanksgiving, but clouds will steadily increase and thicken through the day as a weak storm system develops across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will warm to around 60 by afternoon. By late afternoon or evening some light rain or showers could make it as far north as the southern ArkLaTex.

Any chance for rain should be gone by daybreak on Friday. If you’re hitting any early day Black Friday sales, prepare for a chilly start to the day in the 40s. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 60s for highs.

The weekend starts off with dry weather and partly cloudy skies Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s again. A stronger storm system will once again develop near the coast spreading clouds and some rain into the ArkLaTex Saturday night up to around the I-20 corridor. Some rain will linger into Sunday morning, but we’ll begin clearing and drying out by afternoon. Highs Sunday will be a little cooler in the mid 50s.

Next week starts off cool and dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows expected in the 30s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Matt Jones

