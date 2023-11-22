TxDOT encouraging holiday travelers to make smart decisions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Transportation wants travelers of all ages to stay safe during this holiday season!

CAR SEAT SAFETY

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of all child car seats are misused. It’s important to ensure children’s car seats are properly installed.

“When car seats are used correctly, they can help reduce injuries and prevent fatalities should a child be involved in a crash. We encourage parents to make sure their child’s car seat is installed safely and correctly,” said Traffic Safety Specialist Emyli Speer.

“DRIVE SOBER. NO REGRETS.”

TxDOT is also reminding people to drive sober. From Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, 108 people were killed and 229 people were injured in DUI-alcohol related crashes in Texas.

Drunk driving crashes are fully preventable. TxDOT encourages people to designate a sober driver, use a rideshare or taxi, stay put, use public transportation, or call a friend instead of getting behind the wheel.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving. A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it,” said Executive Director Marc Williams.

