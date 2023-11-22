Texarkana youths partake in Aviation Career Day

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex nonprofit organization wants to empower youth by exposing them to a career in aviation.

Chiquita Burks and Rhonda Dolberry are co-founders of The Scholars, a nonprofit that mentors youths, teaching life skills and entrepreneurship.

“We like to expose youths to places and events and careers they are not normally exposed to,” said Burk.

On Nov. 21, the exposure was in the field of aviation. The Scholars teamed with the 4 States Youth Flyers and Texarkana College’s aviation program for an “Aviation Career Day.” Officials say the sky is the limit in the aviation field.

“We are going to cover manufacturing, operating, pilot careers and maintenance careers,” explained Brandon Sanders, the aviation director of Texarkana College.

The highlight of the event was a chance to fly in an airplane, which for many, was their first time.

“I’m scared, but I want to do it. I’m just nervous,” a Scholar student said.

Sanders says they hope these Scholar members will become future aviation students at Texarkana College.

“We are hoping that some of these kids will decide they will actually want to come and be an aircraft mechanic,” he said.

The Scholars nonprofit has mentored Texarkana area youths since 2014.

