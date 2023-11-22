Getting Answers
Staying cool with small rain chances as we head into Turkey Day

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stretch of below average temperatures is ahead as we go through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and head into next week. Rain looks limited as well with only a couple of chances of a few light showers over the next week.

A sunny and calm day is ahead for today. Temperatures will remain cool for this time of year with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving is looking generally cool and quiet. We’ll start off cold with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and some light frost. The day will begin with plenty of sunshine. By afternoon some clouds will move in. Temperatures will be cool again with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. By evening a few showers are possible, but any rain at this time looks light and sparse in coverage.

For Black Friday shopping expect another chilly start in the low end of the 40s with some clouds to begin the day. Some sunshine will return for the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

The weekend starts off pleasant with highs in the low 60s Saturday along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds and some light rain is possible on Sunday as another cold front passes through. Temperatures will be back in the 50s for highs.

Next week continues the cool trend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s to start off the week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

