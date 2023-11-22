SPD searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl.

Seventeen-year-old Trinity Howard was last seen on Nov. 19 in the 10000 block of Lomita Drive. She is 5′6″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7033.

