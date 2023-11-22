Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
SPD searching for runaway teen

SPD looking for runaway teen Trinity Howard
SPD looking for runaway teen Trinity Howard(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl.

Seventeen-year-old Trinity Howard was last seen on Nov. 19 in the 10000 block of Lomita Drive. She is 5′6″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7033.

