Salvation Army seeking assistance during holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - By now, it’s understood that organizations like the Salvation Army will always do their part to help during the holidays. But individuals can play an important role as well.

It’s called the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of people and organizations offering a helping hand to others in need this holiday season. But there is a shortage in donations, and that’s where individuals can step up to help.

Each year, the Salvation Army holds its annual Thanksgiving meal.

“We actually have a full group of volunteers. We’re planning to have between 100 to 110 people join us, and that’s gonna’ be not only serving and passing out food, but we do have some drivers that are gonna’ be delivering food to shut-ins,” said Julie Allen, director of development for the Salvation Army.

The organization is planning to hand out about 1,200 meals, but they’re still searching for the fixings.

“If anybody has a good mac and cheese, dressing, or sweet potato, we will not say no to a dish side like those,” Allen said.

Thanksgiving is just the beginning of the season of giving.

“We still have close to 300 angels that still need to be adopted. You can find those on our Facebook page. Go into Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier. Pinned at the top is our online Angel Tree portal, or give us a call and we can give you a whole family if you want to take those on,” said Allen.

[Northwest Louisiana Angel Tree program]

The nonprofit is getting ready for Christmas time too, and asking for toy donations to help kids’ dreams come true. Aside from donating toys, people can help the Salvation Army with its staple fundraising effort: the Red Kettle campaign.

“You can come in and you can help us ring for the holidays as our biggest fundraiser. Any funds that are dropped into your kettle are gonna’ be going back to the individuals, families, children who need help and services through the following year,” Allen said.

The Salvation Army is thanking those who have already secured a spot on the volunteer roster.

“Thank you. Thank you, thank you. Without you, we cannot do what we do because one of the big things that we like to say is volunteers are the army behind the army,” Allen said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.