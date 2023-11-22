Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down
DeSoto school officials react to passage of one bond proposal, failure of another
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should...
Parents should stop using baby loungers sold on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk
NWS crews were in Gorum, La. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 surveying damage from a possible tornado...
NWS crews confirm damage in SE Natchitoches Parish result of EF-1 tornado