Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Man shot in back on DeSoto Street

A man was injured in a shooting that occurred on DeSoto Street.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of DeSoto Street, near Linwood Avenue.

Officials say a man was found shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down
DeSoto school officials react to passage of one bond proposal, failure of another
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

Man injured during late-night shooting
Man injured during late night shooting
Shreveport firefighters fought the flames on a family home in the early morning hours.
Family escapes house fire safely
Fire in the Hollywood neighborhood.
Family home catches fire in Hollywood neighborhood
TxDOT launches Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign ahead of holiday season