Man shot in back on DeSoto Street
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The incident happened in the 1600 block of DeSoto Street, near Linwood Avenue.
Officials say a man was found shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
