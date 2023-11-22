Man shot in back on DeSoto Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of DeSoto Street, near Linwood Avenue.

Officials say a man was found shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

