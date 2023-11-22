Family home catches fire in Hollywood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters fought the flames on a family home in the early morning hours.

On Nov. 22, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of West 69th Street, between Linwood Avenue and Bernstein Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood. When SFD firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and some fire coming from the home.

Fire in the Hollywood neighborhood. (ksla)

The occupying family was able to exit the home safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported during the incident.

SFD brought the fire under control by 4 a.m.

The fire is under investigation. Updates to come if more information becomes available.

