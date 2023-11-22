Doctor explains the root of Type 2 diabetes, tips to prevent it

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Diabetes is a leading cause of disability and death in the United States. Diabetes also increases the risk of serious health problems, such as heart disease and kidney failure.

But the good news is there’s a lot that a person can do to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes. Dr. Arshpreet Kaur, director of a diabetes initiative at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA live Tuesday, Nov. 21 to talk more about the root cause of diabetes, the importance of understanding and preventing Type 2 diabetes, who is most at risk, and the warning signs of diabetes.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Dr. Arshpreet Kaur, director of a diabetes initiative at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA live Tuesday, Nov. 21 to talk more about the root cause of diabetes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.