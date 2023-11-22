Dispute turns into shooting in Texarkana; 2 victims injured

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Gunfire erupted on New Boston Road after an argument began between the occupants of two vehicles.

On Nov. 21, at 10:36 p.m., the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of New Boston Road, near McDonald’s. When officers arrived, they discovered that 3 people in two separate vehicles became involved in a dispute and gunfire erupted.

Two victims were injured during the shooting and have been transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

TTPD is currently investigating the incident to determine if gunfire came from both vehicles or just one.

