Citizens invited to view historical exhibit at Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch

Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch hosts Fire and Freedom exhibit
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library is excited to host Fire and Freedom: Food and Enslavement in Early America.

The exhibit will be on display at Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch, located at 4025 Youree Drive, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30.

Samantha Bonnette joined KSLA live Wednesday, Nov. 22 to share more information about the exhibit. She was asked questions like:

  • Why do you think it is so important that we keep history alive through exhibits?
  • When can people come out to enjoy this exhibit?

Library Hours:

Monday — Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday — Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

