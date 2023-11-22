Getting Answers
5 reasons knowing your net worth is important

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When you hear the term net worth, you might think of billionaires like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, but tracking your net worth is critical to your financial well-being.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Collin Evans, from Evans Financial Group, paid a visit to KSKA to enlighten us on why this key financial aspect is important.

He says the following is how to get a clear picture of your net worth:

  1. Financial planning and goal setting
  2. Debt management
  3. Investment decisions
  4. Retirement planning
  5. Tracking financial progress

Watch the full interview >>>

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
