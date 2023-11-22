5 reasons knowing your net worth is important
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When you hear the term net worth, you might think of billionaires like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, but tracking your net worth is critical to your financial well-being.
On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Collin Evans, from Evans Financial Group, paid a visit to KSKA to enlighten us on why this key financial aspect is important.
He says the following is how to get a clear picture of your net worth:
- Financial planning and goal setting
- Debt management
- Investment decisions
- Retirement planning
- Tracking financial progress
Watch the full interview >>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.