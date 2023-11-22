2 vivid art exhibitions open at BAC; artists James Nelson, Yolanda Barnes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Arklatex Today) - Two free-to-attend exhibitions are opening at Bossier Arts Council (BAC), Artifex & Coppise and The Immersion of Muse.

On Dec 8, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., two bold creative art exhibitions are holding opening receptions at the Bossier Arts Council, 630 Barksdale Boulevard. Attendees will have the chance to meet and speak with the artists as they view the artist’s creations.

Two exhibitions holding opening reception at Bossier Arts Council. (Bossier Arts Council)

By James Nelson

Described as “A collection of acrylic spectrum and forest-turned plank from sustainable harvesting adorned and assembled for visual pleasures.” Nelson’s work is modern and abstract and features textures, metallics, and other reflective elements. He explores how to play with light to capture the eye with his work.

“I have always seen beauty in most anything. Nature and the cosmos as well as the play of light have always intrigued me,” says Nelson’s artist statement.

By Yolanda Barnes

Barnes is a native of Chicago Heights, Illinois who relocated to Shreveport seven years ago. She has become what she calls an “evolving artist”. Barnes uses bold colors and themes to express her cultural heritage as an African-American woman. She often blends abstract colors with well-defined human forms.

“In large part, my gift lay dormant until around 9 years ago. I felt that I was divinely prompted to paint when I found some discarded art supplies on a curb in my neighborhood,” says Barnes’ artist statement. “In recent years, art has been the catalyst for my healing through intense personal challenges and losses.”

Both exhibitions are available to view from Dec. 1 to Jan. 26.

