Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Severe weather likely today
Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex
Caddo clerk of court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo clerk of court speaks on expected recount in sheriff’s race
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
SFD fire prevention officer shares tips for safe Thanksgiving cooking
SFD fire prevention officer shares tips for safe Thanksgiving cooking
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say