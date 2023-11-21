Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Caddo clerk of court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo clerk of court speaks on expected recount in sheriff’s race
Severe weather likely today
Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season