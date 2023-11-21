Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan launch search for the next karate kid

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.(Chris Pizzello and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid, and both actors will reprise their roles for a new film coming out in 2024.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Macchio and Chan invited young martial artists to submit audition tapes to become the next karate kid.

Macchio, who starred in the titular role in the original “Karate Kid” film trilogy that began in 1984, continued portraying Daniel LaRusso – all grown up – in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

The series, which recently announced its sixth and final season, follows middle-aged Daniel and his childhood rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their competing dojos.

In the 2010 film remake, martial arts icon Chan starred as Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on the original trilogy’s Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio and Chan will reprise their roles in the new movie, set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

The film from Sony Pictures will be written by Rob Lieber, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

“That’s right, the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio says in the YouTube video. “So, let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

Filmmakers are searching for an actor to play Li Fong, a Chinese or mixed-race Chinese boy between 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English.

According to the casting notice, conversational Mandarin is a strong plus, as is experience in martial arts, gymnastics or dance. No acting experience is required.

Interested actors can submit their audition tapes at KarateKidCasting.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Severe weather likely today
Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex
Caddo clerk of court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo clerk of court speaks on expected recount in sheriff’s race

Latest News

Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead
NWS crews were in Gorum, La. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 surveying damage from a possible tornado...
NWS crews survey possible tornado damage in SE Natchitoches Parish