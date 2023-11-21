Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

NWS crews survey possible tornado damage in SE Natchitoches Parish

NWS crews were in Gorum, La. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 surveying damage from a possible tornado...
NWS crews were in Gorum, La. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 surveying damage from a possible tornado the day before.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORUM, La. (KSLA) - Survey crews with the National Weather Service were in far southeast Natchitoches Parish Tuesday, Nov. 21 to determine if a tornado passed through the area Monday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued in the area Monday afternoon (Nov. 20) around 2:30 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if a tornado in fact touched down. The NWS survey crew will make that determination.

Caption

Personnel with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 joined the survey crew from NWS Shreveport to assess the damage. A number of trees were snapped or ripped out of the ground, and a couple of homes were damaged by fallen trees as well.

TORNADO WARNING IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Tornado Warning issued in far southeast Natchitoches Parish. Meteorologist Jeff Castle is live now!

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, November 20, 2023
KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Severe weather likely today
Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex
Caddo clerk of court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo clerk of court speaks on expected recount in sheriff’s race

Latest News

Calm and drier pattern ahead
Clouds, clouds, and even more clouds!
Calm and drier pattern ahead
CJ's Tuesday afternoon weather update
Chilly air settles in
Cooler & quiet as we approach Thanksgiving
Chilly air settles in
Matt's morning weather update