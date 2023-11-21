NWS crews survey possible tornado damage in SE Natchitoches Parish
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GORUM, La. (KSLA) - Survey crews with the National Weather Service were in far southeast Natchitoches Parish Tuesday, Nov. 21 to determine if a tornado passed through the area Monday afternoon.
A Tornado Warning was issued in the area Monday afternoon (Nov. 20) around 2:30 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if a tornado in fact touched down. The NWS survey crew will make that determination.
Personnel with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 joined the survey crew from NWS Shreveport to assess the damage. A number of trees were snapped or ripped out of the ground, and a couple of homes were damaged by fallen trees as well.
