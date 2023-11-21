Getting Answers
Drying out and cooling down the next few days

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms are gone and dry weather will settle in over the next couple of days. A cold front moving through tonight will usher in cooler than average conditions for this time of year through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

For the rest of tonight some areas of dense fog will be possible. Winds will increase later tonight in the wake of our latest cold front which will tend to mix out the fog by morning. Temperatures will settle back into the 40s to near 50 for lows.

Gray skies will hang around through the day Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the mid 50s and a breezy northwest wind around 15mph will keep a chill in the air.

Sunnier skies will be back Wednesday but expect to see another cool day. Temperatures will start around 40 in the morning and climb into the upper 50s by afternoon.

Thanksgiving looks continued cool, but also mostly quiet. We’ll start off the day in the upper 30s with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase later in the afternoon as a storm system passes by to the south. Temperatures will again only reach the upper 50s. Overnight Thursday a few light showers may pass through.

For Black Friday shopping expect some clouds to start the day, but sunshine will build in for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s.

The weekend starts off dry with some sunshine Saturday and highs in the low 60s. Another cold front approaching on Sunday will increase cloud cover and possibly set off a few scattered showers. Look for a reinforcing shot of cool air to settle in next week.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

