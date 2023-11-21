Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Clouds, clouds, and even more clouds!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! After the severe storms passed, we are welcoming calmer and quieter conditions back into the ArkLaTex along with some cooler weather! The low pressure system from yesterday has moved to the northeast U.S. and is pushing cooler air and clouds into our region throughout the day. As a result of this southeast flow, it will be dreary looking all day and breezy at times.

Temperatures are in the 50′s currently around the area and they look to remain in the 50′s for the day as we continue this southeast flow. Bring a jacket out if you don’t already have one because it will remain breezy and feel chilly. Overnight conditions look to drop into the 40′s and some even the 30′s as cooler air will remain through the ret of the week.

There is a slight chance for rain on Thanksgiving, however, it will be coming from a weak low pressure system from the Gulf producing solely scattered rain showers across the mid-section of the ArkLaTex. By the weekend, conditions may remain calm with a bit of sunshine here and there with the next biggest chance for rain coming on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Kaleah Graham
Southwood coach remembers former cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Severe weather likely today
Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex
Caddo clerk of court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo clerk of court speaks on expected recount in sheriff’s race

Latest News

Calm and drier pattern ahead
CJ's Tuesday afternoon weather update
Chilly air settles in
Cooler & quiet as we approach Thanksgiving
Chilly air settles in
Matt's morning weather update
Where to take shelter during severe weather
Where to take shelter during severe weather