Clouds, clouds, and even more clouds!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! After the severe storms passed, we are welcoming calmer and quieter conditions back into the ArkLaTex along with some cooler weather! The low pressure system from yesterday has moved to the northeast U.S. and is pushing cooler air and clouds into our region throughout the day. As a result of this southeast flow, it will be dreary looking all day and breezy at times.

Temperatures are in the 50′s currently around the area and they look to remain in the 50′s for the day as we continue this southeast flow. Bring a jacket out if you don’t already have one because it will remain breezy and feel chilly. Overnight conditions look to drop into the 40′s and some even the 30′s as cooler air will remain through the ret of the week.

There is a slight chance for rain on Thanksgiving, however, it will be coming from a weak low pressure system from the Gulf producing solely scattered rain showers across the mid-section of the ArkLaTex. By the weekend, conditions may remain calm with a bit of sunshine here and there with the next biggest chance for rain coming on Sunday.

