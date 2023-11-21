Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Caddo Parish tax assessor candidate calls for vote recount

(WFIE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for tax assessor in Caddo Parish is now calling for a recount.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Brett Frazier, the Republican candidate, requested the recount. On Saturday, Nov. 18, he lost the election to his Democratic competitor, Regina Webb. According to unofficial results from that night, Frazier lost the election by 233 votes.

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Meanwhile, a recount is also very likely for the Caddo Parish sheriff race, in which Henry Whitehorn, a Democrat, defeated John Nickelson, a Republican, by just one vote.

