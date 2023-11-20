Getting Answers
Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jenny Moran, who is wanted for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing, and her son, Jonathan.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday night (Nov. 19) in reference to the kidnapping. It was learned that Jonathan Lane Lemmons, a 12-year-old white male, left the area with his mother, Jenny Moran, who does not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.(RPSO)

Lemmons was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue shorts. He has brown hair and a mullet-style haircut. His mother, Moran, is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair.

It is believed they are still in the Deville area. There was a confirmed sighting Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the Elmus Paul and Ida Wells Road area. A drone was deployed to search the area but they have yet to be located.

Lemmons is not believed to be in any danger but they may be trying to get to south Louisiana, specifically, the Slidell area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or happen to see them, please call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Det. James Rachal at 318-641-6000.

