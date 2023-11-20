Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead after a collision involving a train.

The Shreveport Police Department says the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 on Norris Ferry Road near Bull Horn Road and Norris Landing Boulevard. SPD says a silver vehicle was hit by a train at this location.

One woman was killed in the crash.

Police did not provide any other details, other than to say there are crossing arms at this location.

We will provide more information as we learn it.

