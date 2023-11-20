Getting Answers
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

By Chris Welty
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the four teenagers accused in the death and carjacking of Linda Frickey over a year ago in Mid-City pleaded guilty on Monday (Nov. 20).

All four teens had been charged as adults facing second-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted manslaughter and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal. The three will serve a minimum of 15 years each.

In court, two of the teens expressed remorse and one teen’s attorney offered prayers.

Not included in the guilty pleas was 18-year-old John Honore.

Frickey’s family members said Honore “deserves no mercy.”

Frickey's accused killers are 17-year-old John Honore and three 15-year-old girls; Briniyah Baker, Marquel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile.

Frickey, 73, died from blunt force injuries after she was carjacked on Bienville Street.

FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti believes the case against Honore is stronger.

“If it wasn’t a slam dunk before, it sure appears to be now,” Raspanti said. “I’m going to bet that part of the plea deal for the other three is that they would testify against the fourth defendant in this trial.”

Jurors were selected Monday and Honore’s trial is expected to begin next Monday, Nov. 27.

