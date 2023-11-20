Severe weather likely today across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong cold front approaching from the west will encounter a very moist and unstable atmosphere across the ArkLaTex and this will set the stage for severe storms today.

Early this morning, storms are already developing across portions of Oklahoma and Texas and these will only increase in coverage and intensity as they move into the ArkLaTex over the next several hours. By lunchtime, storms will be widespread and the risk of severe weather will quickly be going up. Widespread storms will then continue through the afternoon before quickly exiting to the east by early evening. All threats are on the table today including hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. Please stay weather aware throughout the ArkLaTex today!

Behind these storms, gusty northwest winds will usher in some much colder air with highs tomorrow only in the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

It stays cool through Thanksgiving Day with highs both Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 50s. A weak system will pass south of the ArkLaTex on Turkey Day which could bring a few showers but overall, no major systems are in sight for the second half of the week.

For those traveling home this weekend, we are keeping an eye on another system but right now, it appears most of the rain associated with this will stay to our south.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

-Matt Jones

