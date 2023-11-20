Man arrested for allegedly smashing woman’s windshield during domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have made an arrest in an alleged domestic incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 18 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out about an armed person in the 1600 block of Aline Circle. That’s not far from I-220 in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

On their way to the scene, police were told a woman was trapped inside her car after a man had just shattered the windshield.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to arrest Cardairo Smith, 36. He’s charged with aggravated battery, felony stalking, property damage, and simple battery.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

