Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Man arrested for allegedly smashing woman’s windshield during domestic incident

Cardairo Smith, DOB: 2/25/1987
Cardairo Smith, DOB: 2/25/1987(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have made an arrest in an alleged domestic incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 18 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out about an armed person in the 1600 block of Aline Circle. That’s not far from I-220 in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

On their way to the scene, police were told a woman was trapped inside her car after a man had just shattered the windshield.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to arrest Cardairo Smith, 36. He’s charged with aggravated battery, felony stalking, property damage, and simple battery.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Democrat Henry Whitehorn (left) and Republican John...
RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff
Kalin M. Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
Shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot while sitting on porch during drive-by shooting
12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue

Latest News

Those who donate blood with LifeShare through Nov. 22, 2023 will receive a special voucher and...
Donate blood, get a discounted turkey or ham
Gerald Flaherty, DOB: 9/21/1962
Man arrested for allegedly grabbing victim’s genitals in park
INTERVIEW: Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn on winning election by one vote
‘Every vote counts’: Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn speaks on election, future goals
Kalin M. Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother