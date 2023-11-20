Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man arrested for allegedly grabbing victim’s genitals in park

Gerald Flaherty, DOB: 9/21/1962
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after an alleged sexual assault that took place at a city park in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 19 around 6 p.m., officers were called out to a park in the 2200 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop about a reported sexual assault.

When officers got to the park, they were told the victim was sitting in his car at the park when an older man approached and began tapping on the window. As the victim lowered the window, the man, later identified as Gerald Flaherty, 61, reportedly reached through the open window and grabbed the victim’s genitals.

Flarity has been arrested and is charged with sexual battery.

