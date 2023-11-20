Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother

He entered her room while masturbating then tried to force himself on her, according to booking records
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
(Gray TV file photo illustration)(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 27-year-old Shreveport man is accused of trying to rape his grandmother.

He entered her room while masturbating then tried to force himself on her, according to booking records.

Kaylin M. Scott was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) and was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 10:44 p.m. on one count of attempted first-degree rape, the online records show.

“Offender admitted to all acts ...” and stated that he’s attracted to older women, the booking narrative reads.

Scott remained in the jail Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote
YOUR VOTE: Nov. 18 Louisiana election results
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Democrat Henry Whitehorn (left) and Republican John...
RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff
Shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot while sitting on porch during drive-by shooting
12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue

Latest News

One person suffered smoke inhalation during a blaze that damaged a nearby apartment at Villa...
One person suffers smoke inhalation during fire
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
Your Vote
YOUR VOTE: Nov. 18 Louisiana election results
Dr. John and Cindy Fleming
Fleming projected to win race for Louisiana Treasurer