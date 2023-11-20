Getting Answers
Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder

Officers reported seeing a pistol under his feet on the floorboard of the car in which he was a passenger
BOOKED: Kavante Lamar Wright, 30, of Texarkana, Texas, one count each of resisting arrest and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury(Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 30-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder.

Kavante Lamar Wright is being held in Bi-State Jail on one count each of resisting arrest and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bonds total $120,000.

The charges arise from a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) in an apartment at a complex in the 1000 block of College Drive in Texarkana.

It’s there that police found the 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening. She told officers that Wright had shot her in another apartment and that she ran to a neighbor’s apartment looking for help. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While Lt. Jeremy Courtney was responding to the shooting call, he noticed a man getting into a car that had stopped in the roadway nearby on College Drive. Courtney stopped the vehicle on St. Michael Drive and found that Wright was the passenger. Officers also reported seeing a pistol on the floorboard under Wright’s feet.

Wright was taken into custody after other officers arrived. He initially resisted their efforts to handcuff him but eventually complied, authorities said.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

