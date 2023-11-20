Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 30-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder.

Kavante Lamar Wright is being held in Bi-State Jail on one count each of resisting arrest and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bonds total $120,000.

The charges arise from a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) in an apartment at a complex in the 1000 block of College Drive in Texarkana.

It’s there that police found the 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening. She told officers that Wright had shot her in another apartment and that she ran to a neighbor’s apartment looking for help. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While Lt. Jeremy Courtney was responding to the shooting call, he noticed a man getting into a car that had stopped in the roadway nearby on College Drive. Courtney stopped the vehicle on St. Michael Drive and found that Wright was the passenger. Officers also reported seeing a pistol on the floorboard under Wright’s feet.

Wright was taken into custody after other officers arrived. He initially resisted their efforts to handcuff him but eventually complied, authorities said.

