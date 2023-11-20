Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish

Highway 63 is shutdown in Livingston Parish between Highway 42 and Highway 444 as officials respond to a wildfire on Nov. 20.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish battled a woods fire that started burning on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the flames burned on Highway 63 north of Highway 444. Highway 63 was shut down between Highway 42 and Highway 444 but has since reopened.

Officials said approximately 200 acres were involved. The fire is contained at this time, and fire breaks have been cut around the entire perimeter.

People were being asked to avoid the area around the fire until further notice. Officials said there is still a heavy smoke presence.

Crews from the Louisiana Forestry Department, the Livingston Fire Protection District 2, the Livingston Fire Protection District 6, the Livingston Fire Protection District 7, the Livingston Fire Protection District 9, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Members of the public are being reminded that Livingston Parish remains under a burn ban and that it doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
Kaylin Michael Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Democrat Henry Whitehorn (left) and Republican John...
RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue

Latest News

Two people shot, killed in Treme Sunday evening, police say
Double homicide outside convenience store rocks Treme neighborhood, nearby businesses
Programs aimed at helping expecting moms reach full term after new report gives Louisiana a failing grade
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport
DeSoto school officials react to passage of one bond proposal, failure of another