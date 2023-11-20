Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish battled a woods fire that started burning on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the flames burned on Highway 63 north of Highway 444. Highway 63 was shut down between Highway 42 and Highway 444 but has since reopened.

Officials said approximately 200 acres were involved. The fire is contained at this time, and fire breaks have been cut around the entire perimeter.

People were being asked to avoid the area around the fire until further notice. Officials said there is still a heavy smoke presence.

Crews from the Louisiana Forestry Department, the Livingston Fire Protection District 2, the Livingston Fire Protection District 6, the Livingston Fire Protection District 7, the Livingston Fire Protection District 9, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Members of the public are being reminded that Livingston Parish remains under a burn ban and that it doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

