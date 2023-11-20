Getting Answers
Donate blood, get a discounted turkey or ham

Those who donate blood with LifeShare through Nov. 22, 2023 will receive a special voucher and a free t-shirt.(LifeShare Blood Center)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging people to donate blood ahead of Thanksgiving by offering a special incentive to donors.

Those who donate anytime through Nov. 22 will receive a free t-shirt and voucher valued at $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham.

“Holidays are a hard time for blood collections as our normal collection points, such as schools and businesses, close for the holidays. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospitals and medical partners with blood and blood products throughout the region. Since Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are most grateful for, LifeShare is giving thanks to our donors for giving blood and sharing life,” says Mandi Johnson, director of community engagement.

To schedule an appointment to donate, click here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Furry Friends