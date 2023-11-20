Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

DeSoto school officials react to passage of one bond proposal, failure of another

(Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Voters in DeSoto Parish made their voices heard Saturday night (Nov. 18) on two school bond propositions.

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE]

Districts 1 (Logansport) and 2 (north DeSoto) had propositions on the ballot regarding bonds to modernize facilities, upgrade safety and security measures, and build a new school to address a growing student population in the parish.

Logansport viewers approved a $23 million bond proposal for safety, security, and modernization of existing facilities. According to unofficial results, the bond passed 470-430. Plans will now move forward to build a central corridor with secure access points, provide updates to the stadium/gym area, and add spaces that will get rid of the need for mobile classrooms and provide more effective/efficient areas for programming, say officials with DeSoto Parish Schools.

RELATED VIDEO: DeSoto school district receives ‘A’ performance grade from the state

This major renovation to the main concourse, known as Tiger Central, will tie buildings together and support an environment that can be used by the community.

“This plan is really all about making necessary changes to our school facilities that will serve our students and provide safe and modern spaces for years to come,” said DeSoto Superintendent Clay Corley. “Our community really came together around our students and showed their Tiger pride.”

Meanwhile, in District 2, voters rejected a $130 million bond proposal that was focused on providing a modern learning environment will small class sizes, new programming, and space to accommodate anticipated student growth in the area. This proposal was rejected in a vote of 873 for and 1,781 against.

The school district says because this proposal was rejected, they will continue to face challenges with space. Officials say additions made at the upper elementary and middle schools in 2014 are now full, and due to spacing concerns, the district will be unable to implement the smaller class sizes seen in other parts of the parish.

Furthermore, officials say North DeSoto High School was built in 1980 when the district had just 1,028 students. More facilities were added in later years. Currently, the four north DeSoto schools serve more than 2,700 students; projected enrollment for 2027 tops 3,700, officials say. Current facilities will not be able to accommodate this much growth, school officials say.

“We are certainly disappointed in the outcome, but there is a common goal in the community of wanting what is best for our students,” said Superintendent Corley. “As a public school system, we don’t turn students away and will continue to provide an amazing educational experience even with the challenges that our limited capacity in our facilities provides. We saw a lot of outdated and incorrect information being shared in the community, so we will continue our efforts to share the real story of our schools and the challenges we are facing.”

Since the proposal was rejected, the school board will start developing other solutions to address the rapid growth. School officials expect another proposal to be on a future ballot, but at a higher price tag due to inflation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalin M. Scott
Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Democrat Henry Whitehorn (left) and Republican John...
RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue
Shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot while sitting on porch during drive-by shooting

Latest News

Caddo Clerk of Court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
Caddo Clerk of Court speaks on recount for sheriff's race
INTERVIEW: Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn on winning election by one vote
INTERVIEW: Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn on winning election by one vote
Governor and First Lady Edwards Meet with Governor-Elect and Mrs. Landry at Louisiana...
Louisiana’s governor and governor-elect meet to discuss transition
INTERVIEW: Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn on winning election by one vote
‘Every vote counts’: Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn speaks on election, future goals