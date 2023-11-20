Cold front brings severe weather for the day!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We look to have a wet start to the work week as a low pressure system is currently bringing us some showers and storms that could turn severe for some areas around the region. Temperatures look to fall around 10-20 degrees below the average by the time the front moves out of the area.

The main possible threats to these storms look to be local heavy rainfall, damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado due to the warm air we have in place mixing with this cold front. Most of our southeastern counties/parishes are under an Enhanced risk of severe weather, which means they look to receive numerous and more severe storms than everywhere else around the ArkLaTex. They also have the highest possibility for tornadoes by the afternoon hours.

As you move northwestward through the area, the risk goes down to slight just south of I-30 and Marginal for north of I-30, but they still hold the same threats of severe weather as said previously, just at a smaller chance.

Tomorrow will be much calmer but cloud cover and cooler air will enter from the north holding our highs not too far from our low temperatures. Wednesday looks to be a similar story, but clouds will be at a minimum by then.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.