City of Shreveport to announce proposed collaboration with 50 Cent for Millennium Studios

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is set to announce their proposed collaboration with G-Unit, a company affiliated with rapper 50 Cent, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Discussions began earlier this year between Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) on revitalizing Millennium Studios. Shreveport City Council members agreed on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to introduce legislation authorizing the lease of the studio to Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, llc.

G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, llc. wants to use the city-owned property to operate a production studio.

“This partnership with G-Unit is a game-changer for Shreveport. It not only breathes new life into a previously underutilized asset but also positions our city as a major player in the film and video production industry. This is a win-win situation that will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and showcase Shreveport’s potential on a global stage,” said Arceneaux.

